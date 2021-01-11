Alloy Taps Plaid Veteran Charley Ma as GM of Fintech

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the identity operating system for the financial services industry, today announced Charley Ma has been appointed General Manager of Fintech, where he will be focused on deepening the platform's fintech offerings and go-to-market strategy.

Ma joins Alloy from Ramp, where he was head of growth and helped launch the first corporate card built for savings. Prior to Ramp, he was the first business hire at Plaid, where he led the fintech and developer sales vertical and built out the firm's New York office prior to Visa's $5.3B acquisition. Earlier in his career, Ma worked across several strategy and product groups at JPMorgan Chase covering payments, APIs, blockchain and fintech.

"I'm very excited to be joining Alloy during a period of unprecedented growth for the company and for the fintech space in general," said Charley Ma. "Prior to joining, I spent a lot of time talking to founders, operators, and investors in the space and it quickly became clear to me that the Alloy team has built a best in class platform for identity decisioning in close partnership with their clients. I'm looking forward to working with more companies in the fintech ecosystem and continuing to expand our product offerings."

Alloy helps banks and fintechs provide a superior digital experience to customers while ensuring they can make smart and safe identity and risk decisions that help improve their business. Alloy makes it easy to quickly and safely onboard more customers and automate the vast majority of risk decisions, providing a seamless experience for customers and reducing the burden of manual reviews for employees.

The single API and SaaS platform leverages data to help financial institutions make real-time decisions about high-cost financial risk. From initial customer onboarding to ongoing transactions and events, Alloy can monitor for risk throughout the lifecycle of a customer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Charley Ma to Alloy's leadership team," said co-founder and CEO Tommy Nichols. "We've known Charley for a long time and have always been impressed with his knowledge and vision for the fintech space. He's not only got the fintech chops and ideas to make Alloy the best partner possible to our clients, but he's truly a pleasure to work with. His invaluable industry experience will play a critical part in driving our growth in this sector in 2021."

To learn more about Alloy, visit Alloy.co .

About Alloy

Alloy helps financial services companies make better decisions with better information, using a single API service and dashboard to manage identity verification from signup through the lifecycle of the customer. Alloy makes it easy for financial services companies to quickly and safely onboard more customers, mitigating fraud and high-cost financial risk. Learn more at Alloy.co and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

