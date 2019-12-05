Allrecipes, America's Largest Digital Food Media Brand, Marks Highest Trafficked Thanksgiving In Its 22-Year History With 22 Million Visits

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP, www.meredith.com) Allrecipes recorded 50.4 million visits to its site during Thanksgiving week (Friday—Thursday, November 22—28), up 6.4% year over year, as well as the largest-ever number of Thanksgiving Day website visits, with cooks viewing recipes, step-by-step videos and how-to articles. In a reversal from last year, Thanksgiving Day beat out Thanksgiving eve in total number of visits,* demonstrating that home cooks are increasingly using digital resources when they're cooking—in addition to planning, shopping and prepping. As further evidence that cooks are taking advantage of in-the-moment guidance for preparing dishes this year, video views on Allrecipes were up 22% year over year on Thanksgiving Day.

"The continued growth of this 22-year-old brand is a testament to the power of Allrecipes' ability to connect and engage with home cooks, particularly during this peak cooking moment that everyone wants to get just right," said Catherine Levene, President, Chief Digital Officer of Meredith Corp. "With nearly 1.3 billion visits annually, Allrecipes has become a bellwether for how people are cooking and eating across the country. As we predicted before the holiday, our Thanksgiving weekend data reveals that although Americans still love traditional holiday recipes, they are increasingly seeking out recipes to fit a range of dietary preferences such as keto and vegan, and are expanding their cooking techniques with airfryers and the Instant Pot."

Recipe engagement on Allrecipes shows that cooks this year employed a wide range of cooking techniques to achieve the perfect bird. Oven roasting remained the most popular method, but there were notable increases in the popularity of preparing turkeys in air fryers (up 431% year over year), Instant Pot® (up 76%), slow cooker (up 12%), smokers (+19%) and by spatchcocking (up 69%).

This year, more cooks looked for side dishes that could accommodate dietary preferences such as vegan side dishes and gluten-free side dishes. Engagement with recipes featuring "keto" in their titles surged 165% year over year with top dishes including breads, stuffing/dressing, vegetable casseroles and pies. Other trends included a rise in interest in cocktail recipes, recipes featuring maple as a flavor, recipes with jalapeno as an ingredient, and recipes for brussels sprouts.

Allrecipes' Most Popular Thanksgiving 2019 Dishes

Finally, during Thanksgiving week, cross visits between Allrecipes and grocery ecommerce experiences grew 22% year over year as home cooks used Allrecipes to help guide their online grocery shopping – from inspiration through to purchase.

*This year, Allrecipes saw 11.3 million visits on Thanksgiving Day versus 11.1 million on Thanksgiving eve.

