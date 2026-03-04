AllRize™ Builds on Microsoft Purview™ to Address GRC Requirements at Law Firms

New AllRize practice management module adds proprietary, legal–specific intelligence to Microsoft Purview base to address Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) capabilities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllRize, an innovative provider of award-winning legal technology solutions, today announced its new Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) module, designed to help firms protect client confidentiality, govern AI usage, and demonstrate compliance with confidence. The new module, which is built on Microsoft Purview and enhanced with AllRize legal-specific intelligence, is available as an option with the AllRize Practice Management Platform.

As a Microsoft Partner, AllRize leverages Microsoft Purview's data governance and compliance capabilities while extending them with legal-specific workflows, matter context, and AI-powered automation. As a result, the AllRize GRC module empowers law firms with a unified, matter-centric approach to data governance, risk management, and compliance—all without adding operational complexity.

"Law firms are under unprecedented pressure to govern data responsibly, adopt AI safely, and demonstrate compliance to increasingly sophisticated clients and regulators," said Erik Ruda, CEO of AllRize. "By leveraging Microsoft Purview as our foundation and enhancing it with AllRize-specific capabilities designed for how law firms actually work, we're delivering an AI-powered GRC solution that is practical and effective for modern law firms."

GRC Designed for the Way Law Firms Operate

The AllRize GRC module extends enterprise grade capabilities with law firm specific intelligence by adding matter context, ethical controls, and operational workflows that make governance practical and defensible in day–to–day legal work. The new module enables law firms to:

Govern Information with Confidence

Aligned Data Retention – Ensure information is retained, archived and defensibly disposed of in accordance with internal and regulatory policies.

Firmwide Governance – Establish consistent, enforceable governance standards across practice areas.

Ethical Walls and Sensitivity Controls – Safeguard client confidentiality by preventing inappropriate use or access.

Reduce Risk Across Data, Users, and AI

Insider Risk and Unauthorized Access – Proactively identify and reduce risk by detecting and mitigating insider threats and unauthorized access.

Data Sensitivity Enforcement – Consistently protect sensitive information through policies across documents, communications and collaboration tools.

AI Risk and Governance Controls – Enable responsible AI adoption by governing how AI is used, preventing misuse and maintaining clear, auditable oversight.

Prove Compliance Throughout the Process

Auditability and Documentation – Maintain a complete, reliable record of data access and activity to support internal review and regulatory inquiries.

Defensible Deletion – Ensure information is retained or deleted in alignment with ethical standards and regulatory requirements.

Retention Adherence and Discovery Exposure – Continuously enforce retention policies to minimize costs and exposure risks.

Compliance Evidence on Demand – Provide timely evidence that meets the expectations of clients, regulators, and auditors with minimal operational disruption.

As law firms continue their rapid adoption of AI, AllRize provides a structured framework for AI governance, ensuring innovation does not outpace oversight. Firms can define AI usage policies, maintain visibility into how AI tools are used, and document controls in a way that is fully auditable and defensible.

About AllRize

AllRize provides digitally powered law firms with a comprehensive, AI-powered practice management system. The AllRize SaaS platform is built natively on Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology, integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Office productivity tools, and is hosted on Microsoft Azure. The platform includes modules for Marketing, CRM, Matter Management, Document Management, Accounting and GRC functions. They can be deployed one at a time, or as a completely integrated system. Each module is powered by customized Generative or Agentic AI technology based on Microsoft Copilot. Learn more at https://allrize.ai/.

