AllSci Unveils Revolutionary Scientific Knowledge Platform, Paving the Way for a New Era in Research with Atomization Technology

AllSci Enters Closed Beta, Redefining Scientific Knowledge Creation, Sharing, and Analytics

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSci, an innovator focused on accelerating the creation of scientific knowledge, has announced the launch of its beta testing program for life science researchers. Leveraging atomization technology, AllSci's platform reimagines how scientific research is published, reviewed, accessed, and measured, enabling researchers to explore and engage with knowledge at a fundamental level.

Revolutionizing Research: Atomization Technology Breaks Boundaries

AllSci's proprietary atomization technology utilizes advanced language models to deconstruct scientific articles into their core components such as hypotheses, research questions, and results. This approach creates unprecedented transparency into the literature and enhances researcher productivity, making research more accessible, digestible, and actionable. To date, AllSci has atomized more than 11 million hypotheses and nearly 7 million research questions and indexed 230 million scientific articles.

A Game-Changer for Open Access and Peer Review

AllSci's platform introduces a new, innovative open-access model, allowing researchers to publish ideas and findings instantly, without traditional paywalls or delays, addressing the "file drawer problem" that potentially leaves more than half of research selectively unpublished. AllSci's innovative, structured peer review transforms review into a continuous, transparent, community-driven process that solves the problems of trust plaguing traditional opaque, one-off prepublication models.

Empowering Researchers with Atomization Technology

Key aspects of AllSci's atomization technology include:

Hypothesis Database : AllSci has extracted more than 11 million hypotheses from life science literature, creating the first large scale database of its kind. In AllSci's recent survey, 76% of participants reported high accuracy in AllSci's AI-generated hypotheses.

: AllSci has extracted more than 11 million hypotheses from life science literature, creating the first large scale database of its kind. In AllSci's recent survey, 76% of participants reported high accuracy in AllSci's AI-generated hypotheses. Enhanced Accessibility and Reproducibility : The atomization of research allows for rapid review and visualization of the literature, enhancing discovery and productivity.

: The atomization of research allows for rapid review and visualization of the literature, enhancing discovery and productivity. AI-Driven Evidence: AllSci technology identifies supporting and refuting evidence in the literature for each hypothesis and visualizes trends over time.

"AllSci's atomization technology and AI tools represent a paradigm shift," said Matthew Chervenak, Founder and CEO of AllSci. "By breaking down research into its core components, we're transforming not only how science is published but also how it's consumed, visualized, and conceptualized."

Features that Enhance the Research Experience Alongside atomization, AllSci provides a suite of tools designed to elevate scientific collaboration:

Advanced Analytics : Measure researcher impact and benchmark scientific output.

: Measure researcher impact and benchmark scientific output. Visualization Tools : Enable contextual exploration of research trends, citation networks, and semantic similarity.

: Enable contextual exploration of research trends, citation networks, and semantic similarity. Streamlined Publishing and Transparent Peer Review: Publish findings without barriers, and all work is subject to post publication peer review by the scientific community.

A New Era of Collaboration and Discovery

Tammy Hanna, Ph.D., Director of Product, reiterated why AllSci is attractive to researchers, stating, "As a researcher and publishing executive, I understand the frustrations around peer review, publishing, and recognition. AllSci changes the game by providing researchers a platform to share and get credit for all of their ideas – from null results and single experiments to full articles – putting science and discovery first."

Join AllSci's Beta Program Today

Initially focused on life sciences, AllSci's adaptable framework will ultimately extend to all scientific disciplines and establish itself as a go-to resource for interdisciplinary research. Life science researchers worldwide are invited to participate in AllSci's closed beta to experience the future of scientific discovery.

For more information and to join the beta, visit www.allsci.com.

About AllSci

AllSci reframes how scientific knowledge is created, shared, and measured. Through AllSci, researchers and organizations explore and evaluate the scientific literature, publish their ideas and experimental results, and measure their contributions to the scientific dialogue. The company's proprietary AI-driven technology atomizes and connects scientific knowledge, creating new ways to visualize, explore, and track information. AllSci envisions a world in which researchers and organizations maximize their contributions to science and society.

