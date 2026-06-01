Allstacks Launches Product Studio, a Context-Aware Workspace for Product Teams Building With AI

The Always-on Workspace for Product and Engineering Teams to Build Context-aware Specifications That Streamline Development Workflows

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstacks, the intelligence and management layer for modern software product development, today launched Product Studio, a shared workspace that helps product and engineering teams create stronger specifications for agentic development. Now generally available as part of the Allstacks platform, Product Studio gives teams a place to plan, draft, and refine product requirements using the context that already exists across their codebase, customer feedback, delivery history, design files, and strategy documents.

AI coding tools now generate the majority of new code, but trust in that code and the stability of enterprise, brownfield environments are not keeping pace. Weak specs compound into weak code, rework, production instability, and higher costs downstream. To mitigate the compounding effect, organizations must transform their product definition phase. By embedding the same level of intelligence and context a senior product and engineering manager would have, and sharing that across the organization, teams can define what to build and how to build it at the pace of AI.

"Telling AI to write software without context-aware requirements and specifications is like telling a stranger to build an engine for your car without blueprints and schematics: for what car, how does it work with other components, what parts will be new vs. existing?" said Hersh Tapadia, CEO of Allstacks. "Product Studio now brings the same context and engineering awareness that powers the rest of our platform into the process of building specs that will hold up in enterprise software environments."

Other solutions in the market address portions of the problem. In-house context layers built on frontier LLMs depend on whatever systems and files teams load and maintain, and often lack the depth to trace signals across the full product development lifecycle. Purpose-built requirement tools generate structured specs, but without connection to the codebase, delivery history, or team capacity, those specs arrive in engineering as untested assumptions. Neither approach can combine the breadth and depth of context, the agent harness, and the ability to keep product intent and engineering execution aligned throughout the build cycle.

Product Studio brings the institutional context, the agent harness to execute in workflows effectively, and the ability to share and keep every artifact up to date. Every user gets an always-on product planning partner to help:

Define what to build. Ideate on and define feature requirements and specifications using codebase, delivery history, customer voice, and strategy knowledge.

Ideate on and define feature requirements and specifications using codebase, delivery history, customer voice, and strategy knowledge. Refine requirements and specifications. Adversarial AI reviewers score every spec against engineering feasibility, team capacity, security, and historical rework rates before anyone green-lights the work.

Adversarial AI reviewers score every spec against engineering feasibility, team capacity, security, and historical rework rates before anyone green-lights the work. Share build-ready packages. Share the product requirements and specs, a readiness scored work plan, adversarial review findings with your team or AI agents to build from.

Engineering and product leaders can request a demo of Product Studio at allstacks.ai/product-studio.

About Allstacks

Allstacks, named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Developer Productivity Insight platforms, is the intelligence and management layer for product and engineering teams to plan, manage, measure, and optimize modern product and software development. The platform's purpose-built AI agents span the full lifecycle: product creation, software engineering intelligence and R&D capitalization, powered by a context graph that connects every signal across the PDLC. Allstacks is SOC 2 Type II certified and trusted by organizations of all sizes, including a major European bank, a leading virtual health provider, and global SaaS providers.

Media Contact – Joshua Milne, Joshua Milne PR, [email protected], 617-501-1620

SOURCE Allstacks