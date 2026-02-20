Allstate announces preferred dividends payable April 15, 2026

News provided by

Allstate Insurance Company

Feb 20, 2026, 11:05 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) declared approximately $29.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Jan. 15, 2026, through April 14, 2026. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, as follows:

Series

Annual Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount Per Depositary Share

Series H

5.100 %

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750 %

$0.2968750

Series J

7.375 %

$0.4609375

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autoshomes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has 211 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

January 2026 Monthly Release

January 2026 Monthly Release

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of January of $175 million or $138 million,...
Iowa State center Audi Crooks leads the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team, recognizing 20 student-athletes giving back to their communities

Iowa State center Audi Crooks leads the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team, recognizing 20 student-athletes giving back to their communities

Allstate (NYSE: ALL) and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) today announced the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics