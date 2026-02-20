Allstate announces preferred dividends payable April 15, 2026

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) declared approximately $29.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Jan. 15, 2026, through April 14, 2026. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, as follows:

Series Annual Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount Per Depositary Share Series H 5.100 % $0.3187500 Series I 4.750 % $0.2968750 Series J 7.375 % $0.4609375

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has 211 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company