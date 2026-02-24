Allstate expands year‑round identity protection, introduces industry‑first tools to help protect tax refunds

Key takeaways:

Allstate reports identity theft cases increased 50% over the past two tax seasons, with adults in their 20s reporting more cases than other generations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate helps safeguard customers' identities with continuous monitoring, fraud detection and identity restoration. With tax season bringing heightened risk, the Allstate Identity Protection Blue Plan includes a first‑of‑its‑kind stolen tax refund advance to help customers access their expected refund if fraud strikes.

"Allstate protects customers' identities every day with 24/7 monitoring to quickly detect fraud and hands-on support the moment you open a case," said Caroline Slane, senior vice president of business operations at Allstate Identity Protection. "During tax season, that protection extends to stolen refunds. We help customers access their money while we support them through recovery."

What identity threats should taxpayers watch for in 2026?

Identity theft thrives during tax season because more personal data circulates following the busy holiday shopping season. The rise in AI makes scams more convincing and scalable.

Allstate claims data from the 2025 tax season shows significant year-over-year increases in multiple types of identity theft compared with the 2024 tax season:1

Total identity theft cases: up 50%

up 50% New credit account identity theft : up 45%

: up 45% Fraudulent applications for loans, credit cards or other financial products: up 65%

Federal Trade Commission data shows adults in their 20s report five times more identity theft incidents than adults in their 70s.2

How can taxpayers protect their identity?

Allstate recommends people take these steps to protect their identity during tax season:

Avoid filing taxes on public Wi-Fi or using someone else's device Stay aware of phishing texts, suspicious DMs and social media scams Use reputable tax-filing software File taxes early before fraudsters even have the chance to file in their name

What does Allstate Identity Protection include?

Allstate Identity Protection plans offer full-service identity restoration and tools to help members safeguard their personal information and detect fraud. Members receive monitoring, alerts and hands-on support from restoration specialists along with seasonal guidance to avoid tax-related scams. Consumers can enroll directly in individual or family plans at allstateidentityprotection.com or through employer benefit programs.

How does Allstate's stolen tax refund advance work?

Many taxpayers rely on their refund to manage expenses or pay down debt. The IRS expects larger refunds for many filers this year, increasing the impact when fraud occurs. The stolen tax refund advance is exclusive to Allstate and gives eligible customers their expected refund amount upfront, typically delivered within a few business days of filing a claim. The expected refund amount is calculated using tax-filing information the customer provides and verified identity protection data. Customers pay back Allstate over time with no interest.

How can consumers enroll in Allstate Identity Protection?

With more threats rising at once, consumers need protection on every front. Consumers can enroll directly in the Allstate Identity Protection Blue Plan or check if they already have access through one of Allstate's employer-provided plans, which covers more than 1.4 million employees and their families. Consumer plans start at $19 per month, coverage begins immediately, and first‑time customers receive the first 30 days free.

