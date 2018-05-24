Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

The Allstate Corporation also declared a dividend of approximately $9.5 million at an annual dividend rate equal to 5.625% on the corporation's Series G preferred stock for the dividend period from March 29, 2018 through July 14, 2018. Accordingly, holders will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share. This Series G preferred stock dividend will be payable in cash on July 16, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2018.

