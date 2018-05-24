Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $29.1 million in aggregate dividends on five series of preferred stock for the dividend period from April 15, 2018 through July 14, 2018. All preferred dividends are payable in cash on July 16, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2018, as follows:

 

Series

Annual
Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount
Per Depositary Share

Series A

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series C

6.75%

$0.421875

Series D

6.625%

$0.4140625

Series E

6.625%

$0.4140625

Series F

6.25%

$0.390625

The Allstate Corporation also declared a dividend of approximately $9.5 million at an annual dividend rate equal to 5.625% on the corporation's Series G preferred stock for the dividend period from March 29, 2018 through July 14, 2018. Accordingly, holders will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share. This Series G preferred stock dividend will be payable in cash on July 16, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2018.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

 

