Allstate announces quarterly dividend payable Oct. 1, 2026

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $1.08 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock to be payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2026.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation