Allstate Designates Official "Day for Play" in 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup™ Tournament Cities

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to the soccer community, Allstate announced today it will designate an official "Day for Play" in select 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup™ cities ahead of key tournament matches. Free and open to the public, the Allstate "Day for Play" encourages soccer fans and players alike to get outside and celebrate their passion and love for the sport. As a three-time sponsor of the biennial tournament, Allstate continues to reinforce its dedication to protecting the future of the game and its passionate fanbase.

Allstate "Day for Play" celebrations will include pop-up soccer challenges and ticket giveaways ahead of select Gold Cup Tournament matches. Each "Day for Play" event will feature goalkeeper battles where fans will not only have the chance to try their skills against fellow competitors, but also against career soccer legend and protector of the goal, Tony Meola, who has played in previous Gold Cup Tournaments. The coveted Gold Cup trophy will also make an appearance, allowing fans to get up close and personal while posing for photos before it takes the field during the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament.

As part of its dedication to protecting and preserving the sport, Allstate will host a soccer ball exchange at each "Day for Play" event where people can trade in an old or worn out soccer ball for a new one. All used soccer balls collected on-site will be recycled as part of the community initiative.

"Soccer not only brings people together, it creates lasting communities, and that's worth protecting," said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. "The 'Day for Play' is our way of celebrating the sport and its loyal fans by providing this unique experience, whether that's taking a chance at scoring on a soccer great, posing for a photo with the Gold Cup trophy or walking away with a brand new soccer ball to pursue your passion for the sport."

Soccer legend Tony Meola will join Allstate for its "Day for Play" and take part in the activities and celebration with the soccer community. Fans can meet the former USMNT soccer legend as he travels to events across the country throughout the 2019 Gold Cup Tournament.

"Soccer brings old and new fans together and unites communities to share in the enthusiasm, tradition and revelry of the sport," Meola said. "I'm proud to team up with Allstate to celebrate the sport and designate a day that encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the game."

Allstate will host official "Day for Play" events in the following cities:

Friday, June 14 – Pasadena, Calif. (Central Park, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT)

Monday, June 17 – St. Paul, Minn. (Lower Mall Minnesota State Capitol, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT)

Friday, June 21 – Charlotte, N.C. (NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 25 – Kansas City, Mo. (Power & Light District, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT)

Friday, June 28 – Philadelphia, Pa. (Cherry Street Pier, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 3 – Nashville, Tenn. (Walk of Fame Park, 12 – 5 p.m. CT)

Saturday, July 6 – Chicago, Ill. (Maggie Daley Park, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT)

As a longtime sponsor of the Mexican National Team (MNT), Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament, Allstate is committed to protecting the soccer community. Over the past decade, the company has refurbished community soccer fields across the country, donated soccer equipment to underprivileged players and partnered with legends of the sport to coach youth leagues, in addition to providing many experiences for soccer fans.

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will be played from June 15 – July 7, involving 16 teams from the region. Qualifying countries for this year's tournament are (in alphabetical order): Bermuda, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, El Salvador, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States. The biennial Concacaf Gold Cup has established itself as the region's premier tournament for national teams, routinely drawing capacity crowds and millions of viewers across the region. This year will mark the 15th edition of the tournament following its inception in 1991.

SOURCE Allstate

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com

