Allstate Financial Services Selects Covr to Provide Life Insurance, Long-Term Care, and Disability Insurance Solutions

Covr's Digitally Enabled Insurance Platform Will Simplify the Buying Process

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr, a leading digital insurance provider, has partnered with Allstate Financial Services, LLC to offer a streamlined suite of life, long-term care (LTC), and disability income insurance solutions through Covr's digital platform. This partnership provides Allstate Financial Services customers with a simple, connected experience, featuring an intuitive, paperless process that makes it easier than ever to purchase insurance tailored to their diverse needs.

Covr's platform offers an easy-to-use, self-guided experience to efficiently compare and recommend insurance products. Additionally, Allstate Financial Services will offer a range of products through Covr's platform, including guaranteed issue life insurance through Gerber Life and disability insurance through Assurity, Ameritas, MassMutual, Mutual of Omaha and Principal. Traditional long-term care will also be available through Mutual of Omaha.

"We are extremely pleased to add Allstate's network of 7,000+ representatives to our insurance platform," said Michael Kalen, CEO of Covr. "Their business owners and individual customer base fits perfectly with our portfolio of simplified life, LTC, and disability income solutions for agents and their customers."

"We're committed to expanding solutions that better meet our customers' protection needs," said Scott Delaney, President and CEO, Allstate Financial Services. "With Covr's digital platform, our representatives can deliver a more connected experience and offer a broader range of insurance options tailored to each customer's unique needs."

Allstate representatives will collaborate closely with Covr's sales team to ensure ongoing support. Allstate Financial Services will also benefit from Covr's top-tier case management services, providing end-to-end support throughout the entire insurance process.

SOURCE Covr Financial Technologies