Covr Recognized as a Top 50 Life and Annuity Technology Provider

Covr Financial Technologies Recognized by the Everest Group, Amongst Other Leading Providers, for Technology Innovation in Life Insurance

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies, a digital insurance solution provider, has been named a top life and annuity technology provider by the Everest Group in its recently released report. The recognition highlights Covr's considerable capabilities in digital insurance solutions delivered to financial institutions and their clients.

The report, "Leading 50™ Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers 2024," evaluates providers based on revenue, business line coverage, value-chain capabilities, and geographic reach. Covr was recognized for its expertise in sales optimization, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital insurance space.

Covr's platform simplifies the insurance-buying process by integrating insurance with financial planning and using API and embedded technology to simplify the purchase journey for the top insurance carriers in the US market. Covr's technology solution currently powers 8 of the top 50 US financial institutions' insurance program, allowing their advisors and their clients to offer these products to their customers on a highly streamlined basis.

"Covr's recognition by the Everest Group underscores the growth and innovation we've achieved," said Michael Kalen, CEO of Covr Financial Technologies. "This recognition amongst the other technology leaders in the sector is another affirmation that simplification makes a difference in how customers think about these valuable products."

Everest Group's research report highlighted Covr's line of business capabilities and distribution enablement as key features of its software offering.

View Everest Groups report here

About Covr Financial Technologies

Covr Financial Technologies is a full-service digital platform that transforms the way insurance is sold and purchased. By offering financial professionals and consumers access to top-rated life, long-term care (LTC), and disability insurance products, Covr delivers an integrated and efficient experience through its state-of-the-art platform. Covr's solutions support financial institutions, advisors, and clients in growing their business and achieving financial security with ease.

