Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management

Allstate found that the public's understanding of this complex topic is murky – and Allstate wants to help by making everything as transparent as possible. New research conducted by Allstate via an Allstate Digital Safety Survey found 95 percent of respondents reported that protecting their personal information online is important, similar to protecting their identity or home/property.

"As data sharing becomes a part of everyday life in today's increasingly digital world, when managed appropriately, it can be incredibly helpful to consumers," said Nicolette de Guia, Head of Consumer Innovation and Design at Allstate. "Data sharing provides us with many benefits and conveniences – from using apps to avoid traffic and uploading photos to stay in touch with friends. Allstate wants consumers to continue enjoying these benefits of data sharing while ensuring they're doing it in a smart and safe way for themselves and their family."

HiddenWorldOfData.com : Data Privacy and Security Education Hub

Allstate is aiming to educate consumers on how to protect themselves and their families online against today's common data privacy and security concerns, including social sharing, location services and online shopping and banking. HiddenWorldOfData.com is an online hub for information about controlling your digital footprint, the impact of sharing on social media, location services, online shopping, phishing and so much more. It's a one-stop-shop to help you manage your digital footprint safely in today's online world.

Allstate Research Findings

To unveil new research findings on data privacy and security, Allstate is working with American journalist and tech expert, Katie Linendoll, who will share the survey results for the first time at Collision Conference, one of the fastest growing tech conferences in the world, in New Orleans on May 2.

According to the Allstate Digital Safety Survey:

Only about half of Americans understand that activities like downloading an app or uploading photos to social media contribute to their digital footprint. Though the average person has about 150 online accounts, 87 percent of our survey respondents either thought they had under 50 or had no idea.

Despite being somewhat knowledgeable on personal data protection, half of Americans have had their personal information compromised online with 37 percent having unauthorized charges on their bank statement.

While 85 percent of respondents are uncomfortable providing their social security information online, nearly half (46 percent) have provided this information online in the past.

Those who are younger are at a higher risk of having their information stolen as they tend to be less informed, riskier with the information they share online and take less steps to protect themselves.1

"I talk to a lot of people about our digital world and it's surprising how many don't protect their online data like they would for any other important personal asset like your home, car and finances," said Katie Linendoll, technology expert. "I'm excited to work with Allstate to help educate people on utilizing the convenience data sharing offers us while protecting their online identity."

For more information on your digital footprint and how to protect it, visit HiddenWorldofData.com, Facebook.com/Allstate and @Allstate.

