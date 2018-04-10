Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas

"The population expansion in cities across the state presents an opportunity for more Allstate agency owners to protect and serve the insurance needs of families in Texas communities," said Lisa Banks, Allstate Strategic Agency Deployment Leader.

Allstate is seeking entrepreneurs with an enthusiasm to own* and operate their own business and make an impact in their community. Those agency owners are projected to bring additional jobs to their local communities.

Own your business with the full support of a Fortune 100 company

"Candidates don't need an insurance background. We'll provide them with comprehensive education and resources to help them get off to a solid start," Banks said. "They need a strong entrepreneurial drive, and the passion to help others and their community. The ideal candidate wants to build a legacy they can pass down for generations."

Allstate also offers a $5,000 reward to anyone who refers a qualified candidate. The referral reward is payable upon the appointment of the candidate as an Allstate agency owner. To refer candidates, please call 1-877-711-1006.

Interested candidates can learn more about becoming an Allstate agency owner by going to www.allstateagent.com or by calling 1-877-711-1006.

Allstate agency owners projected to bring 1,700 jobs to Texas

Newly appointed Allstate agency owners, along with current agents, could help generate more than 1,700 additional jobs in their communities across the state as they typically hire licensed sales staff to help grow their businesses.

These licensed sales professionals work side-by-side with agency owners to serve customers' insurance needs. For more information about becoming an Allstate licensed sales professional, email resumes to a recruitment team member at txrecruiting@allstate.com. Candidates can also call (877) 711-1015 to speak to a recruiter or can call their local Allstate agent.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Allstate is widely known through the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®." Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America.

*Subject to all terms and conditions as outlined in the Allstate R3001 Exclusive Agency Agreement and Exclusive Agency program materials. Allstate agents are not franchisees; rather they are exclusive agent independent contractors and are not employed by Allstate. Agency staff opportunity is not an employment opportunity directly with Allstate Insurance Company but rather employment with an Allstate Exclusive Agency owner who is an independent contractor. The referral award is payable forty-five (45) days after appointment and signing of an Allstate Exclusive Agency Agreement by Allstate and the referred candidate. No payments are made to you if the referred candidate is not appointed by Allstate. The name of the person making the referral must be on candidate's Allstate agent application in order for such person to receive a payout. A referral award will not be paid to former Allstate Exclusive Agents (EA) and Exclusive Financial Specialists (EFS) and referrals of Allstate Filed Sales Leaders transitioning to EA or EFS position. The referral award is subject to change. Referral award is not available to the applicant. Allstate's recruitment team, human resources employees and Allstate employees whose responsibilities include recruitment are not eligible. The recipient of the referral award is solely responsible for all taxes and reporting of award. Allstate is an Equal Opportunity Company. Allstate Insurance Company, Northbrook, IL. © 2015 Allstate Insurance Co.



1 SOURCE: United States Census Bureau , NOTES: Data from Feb. 2018

2 SOURCE: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-seeks-entrepreneurs-to-open-150-agencies-in-texas-300626883.html

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com

