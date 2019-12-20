Allstate to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings With Investors

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to discuss fourth-quarter 2019 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Feb. 4. To view Allstate's quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern on Allstate's website at www.allstateinvestors.com. The company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K will be filed with the SEC later in February.

The investor webcast can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the event ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts is on the Allstate investor website.

To receive alerts about Allstate, enroll your email address on the "Email Alerts" section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You may also receive RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

