Allswell Launches PSA To #BanTheBrunch This Mother’s Day

In fact, Allswell asked moms about what they want to do on Mother's Day and 65% shared they would rather have breakfast in bed than get dressed up and go out to brunch. Yet, nearly half of moms said they'd feel guilty telling their families they want to spend the day in bed relaxing instead of going out for brunch.

This year, Allswell encourages you to join with moms across the country to #BanTheBrunch and spend the day in bed. Speak up for what you want – whether that means sleeping late, cuddling in bed with your kids or eating cake in bed. After all, it's your day to be the Supreme Queen. (See what we did there? Allswell renamed its King-sized mattress the Supreme Queen to celebrate all women who deserve the highest of honors).

The #BanTheBrunch campaign will be brought to life through a series of PSA's from celebrities, influencers and real moms across the country, all revealing why they want to spend Mother's Day in bed instead of going out to brunch. Actress Busy Philipps is helping kick-off the campaign, revealing on social media why she wants to spend Mother's Day in bed. Additionally, to help educate spouses, children and family members about what moms really want on Mother's Day, Allswell is targeting popular brunch spots in New York City and Los Angeles with #BanTheBrunch messaging.

Are you a mom or want to help a loved one join the movement and have the chance to win one of three prizes? Moms everywhere can post their own videos or photos on Instagram sharing their dream Mother's Day plans with the #BanTheBrunch contest. One grand prize winner will receive an Allswell mattress with white glove delivery and two runners-up will receive a $500 gift card redeemable at www.allswellhome.com. All participants must follow @allswellhome on Instagram and entries need to tag @allswellhome and include #BanTheBrunch and #AllswellContest in the caption. The contest runs from 6:00AM EST on May 4, 2018 through 11:59PM EST on May 13, 2018. Multiple entries are eligible. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US & DC. Void in AK, HI, PR and where prohibited. For full official rules, visit www.allswellhome.com/banthebrunch-rules.

In celebration of all moms and to make your day in bed luxe and comfortable, Allswell is offering a $100 off the Supreme Queen mattress from May 1 – 13, 2018. Visit www.banthebrunch.com and use discount code BanTheBrunch at checkout.

Allswell provides a seamless digital experience for crafting a dream bed; from the optimal mattress to the perfect accent pillow and everything in between. Allswell's mattresses flaunt impressive features and benefits amounting to a mattress so luxurious it's hard to believe it ships in a box. The female-helmed startup renamed the King-sized mattress the "Supreme Queen" in recognition of all women who deserve the highest honor.

The Allswell Luxe Classic mattress measure a full 12-inches tall, come with a built-in plush topper, is encased in a specially-woven fabric designed to feel cool to the touch and is constructed with natural ingredients like plant-derived oils, charcoal and green tea extract. The Allswell Luxe Classic layers performance memory foams that provide both breathability and support and is finished with a silver cording that is as beautiful as it is strong.

On the bedding front, Allswell partnered with a curated group of top mills and artisans to craft its sophisticated, modern and comfortable Debut Collection. The percale sheeting and duvets offer a light yet luxurious feel achieved through a unique blend of cotton and Tencel, and garment washing process. Blankets and coverlets are stonewashed for a textured effect and lived-in appearance. Accent pillows and throws come in both bold patterns and muted colors, offering options for statement pieces or design versatility. Utility bedding like duvet inserts and pillows combine Hygro Cotton® hollow core yarn, which boasts temperature regulating benefits, with hypoallergenic fiber fill.

Allswell is a design-centric digital brand that makes shopping for luxe mattresses and stylish bedding fast and fool-proof. Launching with luxe mattresses and limited-edition curated Bedscapes by notable tastemakers, Allswell makes it look like you hired (and paid for) an interior decorator. This women-led brand helmed by successful entrepreneur Arlyn Davich brought on Jeremiah Brent (interior designer; TLC), Genevieve Gorder (TV host, HGTV), Rachel Parcell (blogger and women's clothing designer; Pink Peonies) and Athena Calderone (entertaining expert; EyeSwoon) to do the work for you. After all, you make a lot of hard decisions, don't make what you sleep on one of them. Visit AllswellHome.com to view the Debut Collection.

