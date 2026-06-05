ALLSWIFIT Launches the Stedi Collection, Reimagining Stability as the Foundation of Everyday Comfort

New performance-lifestyle footwear platform combines adaptive cushioning, biomechanical support, and effortless versatility to help people move confidently through every part of the day

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLSWIFIT today announces the launch of the Stedi Collection, a new stability-driven footwear platform designed around a belief that is increasingly redefining modern comfort: lasting comfort begins with better support.

ALLSWIFIT has launched the Stedi Collection, a new stability-focused footwear platform designed to meet evolving consumer demands for all-day comfort, support, and versatility beyond cushioning alone. Built around the principles of stability, energy return, and adaptive movement, the collection combines biomechanical arch support, responsive EVA cushioning, lightweight construction, and breathable materials to reduce fatigue and enhance natural motion across daily activities such as commuting, working, traveling, and exercising. The lineup includes four models—StediCore, StediCloud, StediCloud Lite, and StediBase—each tailored to different comfort preferences, from highly structured stability to lightweight flexibility, while sharing a unified design philosophy that positions stability as the foundation of modern comfort.

As consumers spend more time walking, commuting, traveling, working, and staying active throughout the day, expectations for footwear have evolved far beyond cushioning alone. Today's consumers are no longer looking simply for shoes that feel soft underfoot—they are seeking footwear that promotes stability, reduces fatigue, supports natural movement, and adapts seamlessly to the realities of modern life.

Developed in response to these changing needs, the Stedi Collection represents ALLSWIFIT's latest advancement in everyday comfort innovation. Built upon the principles of stability, energy return, and adaptive support, the collection combines responsive cushioning technologies, biomechanically informed arch support systems, lightweight construction, and versatile wearability into a cohesive footwear platform engineered for all-day movement.

Rather than focusing on a single activity or use case, the Stedi Collection is designed to support the full spectrum of daily life—from morning commutes and long workdays to fitness routines, travel, recovery, and everything in between. The collection debuts with four distinct styles — StediCloud, StediCloud Lite, StediCore, and StediBase — each engineered to address different comfort and performance needs while sharing the same commitment to stability-focused design, all-day support, and effortless versatility.

A New Definition of Comfort

At the core of the Stedi Collection is ALLSWIFIT's evolving approach to comfort design. While traditional footwear categories have historically prioritized either cushioning or support, the Stedi Collection is built on the idea that lasting comfort requires both. Every model within the platform incorporates carefully engineered stability features designed to improve alignment, enhance balance, and reduce fatigue while maintaining a smooth, responsive ride.

Across the collection, key innovations include:

Advanced 3D Arch Support systems engineered to stabilize the midfoot and help guide a more natural stride

Responsive EVA cushioning platforms designed to absorb impact while returning energy through each step

Stability-focused geometries that promote better balance and controlled movement

Lightweight constructions that reduce fatigue during prolonged wear

Breathable engineered uppers that enhance airflow and adaptive comfort

Hands-free and slip-on design elements across select styles for everyday convenience

Together, these technologies create a footwear ecosystem that supports movement not only during workouts, but throughout the countless hours people spend standing, walking, commuting, traveling, and recovering.

StediCore (Women's | Men's): Stability You Can See, Support You Can Feel

For consumers seeking stability they can both see and feel, StediCore represents the most support-focused expression of the Stedi collection, built around a visible stabilization system that sets it apart from traditional comfort footwear. Featuring a seeable built-in stabilizer integrated with a responsive EVA support frame, StediCore combines a cushioned upper layer with a structured foundation to deliver a ride that feels soft underfoot yet remarkably controlled. This visible support architecture helps guide movement, reduce excessive foot rolling, and promote greater alignment throughout the day, while a 3D arch support structure further stabilizes the midfoot and distributes pressure more evenly across the foot. Zoned Jacquard mesh enhances breathability, and strategic TPU reinforcements provide durability and secure lockdown where it matters most. Underfoot, a durable non-slip rubber outsole delivers dependable traction across a variety of surfaces, making StediCore an ideal choice for commuting, travel, training, and active daily wear. Designed around the belief that confidence starts with a strong foundation, StediCore brings its support technology into plain sight—allowing wearers to see the support and feel the difference with every step.

StediCloud: Maximum Cushioning Meets Everyday Stability

As the flagship model within the Stedi Collection, StediCloud is designed for consumers who spend long hours on their feet and refuse to choose between softness and support. Whether navigating demanding workdays, running errands, traveling, or prioritizing recovery, StediCloud delivers a comfort experience engineered to keep pace with modern life.

At the heart of the platform is a dual-density EVA midsole capable of delivering up to 64% energy rebound, transforming impact into responsive forward momentum. Rather than simply cushioning each step, StediCloud is engineered to create a smoother, more energized walking experience that helps reduce fatigue throughout the day.

The women's StediCloud elevates the experience further through an ultra-lightweight construction weighing just 8.64 ounces per shoe, paired with a precision-engineered 3D arch support system that promotes stability and helps control over-pronation. A breathable Jacquard-and-TPU upper, flexible Lycra lining, and hands-free slip-on design create a silhouette that transitions effortlessly between work, wellness, travel, and everyday movement.

For men, the men's StediCloud introduces a dedicated Wide Toe Box construction that allows the forefoot to move more naturally while enhancing comfort during extended wear. Combined with the same responsive cushioning platform and stability-focused support system, the men's version delivers a balanced blend of freedom, support, and all-day performance for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.

StediCloud Lite: Lightweight Cushioning for Continuous Motion

Designed for consumers who prefer a lighter, more agile feel underfoot, StediCloud Lite brings the signature Stedi comfort philosophy into a streamlined, everyday package. Built around a high-stacked dual-density EVA midsole, the silhouette delivers soft landings, responsive rebound, and elevated shock absorption without adding unnecessary weight. The result is a sneaker that feels remarkably light while still providing meaningful cushioning and support throughout the day. A three-dimensional Jacquard mesh upper enhances airflow and flexibility, creating a breathable fit that adapts naturally to movement. Integrated arch support and a perforated EVA insole further contribute to stability and long-wearing comfort by helping reduce pressure buildup and fatigue. Created for walking, travel, and daily mobility, StediCloud Lite demonstrates that lightweight footwear does not have to compromise on support, making it an ideal companion for consumers constantly on the move.

StediBase (Women's | Men's) : Building Comfort from the Ground Up

Completing the collection is StediBase, a platform engineered around one of the most fundamental elements of comfort: a stable foundation. Designed for consumers who prioritize balance, support, and long-wearing comfort, StediBase utilizes a wider platform geometry that helps distribute body weight more evenly across the foot. This broader base creates a more grounded and supportive experience, particularly during extended periods of walking, standing, and everyday activity. The lightweight EVA midsole delivers 56% energy rebound, offering a responsive ride that absorbs impact while maintaining a stable feel underfoot. An integrated arch-support insole helps alleviate strain on the feet and lower body, while a breathable engineered mesh upper promotes airflow and all-day comfort. Paired with slip-on design and a secure yet accommodating fit, StediBase offers a practical, dependable solution for consumers seeking stability-driven comfort in their everyday footwear.

One Collection, Multiple Ways to Move

While each Stedi model is engineered to address a distinct comfort and performance need, all four styles are united by a shared philosophy: stability is the foundation of lasting comfort.

Together, StediCloud, StediCloud Lite, StediCore, and StediBase form a comprehensive sneaker collection designed to support the many ways people move throughout the day. From long work shifts and daily commutes to travel, fitness routines, recovery walks, and everything in between, the collection adapts to the fluid realities of modern life—where movement is constant and comfort can no longer be limited to a single activity or occasion.

By combining stability-focused engineering, responsive cushioning systems, breathable construction, and effortless wearability, the Stedi Collection delivers a more holistic approach to everyday comfort—one that supports not only how people move, but how they live. With the launch of the Stedi Collection, ALLSWIFIT continues to advance its vision of creating intelligent comfort solutions that empower people to move farther, stay active longer, and navigate every day with greater stability, comfort, support, and confidence.

About ALLSWIFIT

ALLSWIFIT is a performance-driven athletic and athleisure footwear brand dedicated to redefining everyday movement through a seamless blend of innovation, comfort, and modern design. Built at the intersection of athletic performance and daily comfort, the brand develops sneakers that integrate adaptive cushioning, ergonomic stability, and biomechanical support to enhance the way people walk, run, commute, and live. By combining modern design language with advanced comfort technologies, ALLSWIFIT creates versatile footwear solutions that transition seamlessly across workouts, workdays, and everyday routines. The brand's mission is to make high-performance comfort more accessible, empowering consumers to move with confidence, ease, and consistency throughout their day.

SOURCE ALLSWIFIT