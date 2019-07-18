AllTrails® Acquires Trails.com

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails, the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors, announced today the acquisition of pioneering platform for outdoor recreation, Trails.com. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Trails.com provides maps and tips for activities such as hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing and trail running, assisting trail-goers with navigation for outdoor adventures. "We are thrilled to join AllTrails in its effort to equip outdoor enthusiasts with even more content, help people get outside and enjoy nature," said Howard Love, CEO of LoveToKnow, Corp, Trails.com's holding company. Trails.com is AllTrails' third acquisition and strengthens its growing library of over 75 thousand hand curated trail maps.

"At AllTrails, we are committed to helping people all over the world, in both urban and rural communities, get outside, and see all that nature has to offer," said Jade Van Doren, CEO of AllTrails. "Whether it's a quick stroll to help decompress or a backpacking adventure through the wilderness, we want to make the outdoors safer and more accessible for all. This acquisition helps us serve even more people in their quest to enjoy the outdoors."

Trails.com is AllTrails' second acquisition of 2019. AllTrails acquired UK based trails app, iFootpath, in April 2019, and EveryTrail in 2016. The company also recently received a $75 million investment from Spectrum Equity in October 2018 to help grow its overseas presence and expand trail data.

About AllTrails

AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with the largest collection of detailed, hand-curated trail maps as well as trail reviews and photos crowdsourced from its community of over 10 million hikers, mountain bikers and trail runners. AllTrails has the #1 Outdoors app for iOS & Android with more than 15 million mobile downloads and reaches 47 million people each year through alltrails.com, the App Store and Google Play.

For more information on AllTrails or the AllTrails iOS or Android mobile app please contact press@alltrails.com .

