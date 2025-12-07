ALLUONE Launches IoT-Based Home Smart Garden 'Watering Garden'

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in "plant butlers" and "plant tech" continues to grow among people who care for houseplants, IoT-based smart garden specialist ALLUONE Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of its 2025 home smart garden, "Watering Garden," offering a new lifestyle that brings nature closer to urban living.

ALLUONE plans to unveil "Watering Garden" at the Ilsan Flower Complex in 2025. The product is equipped with IoT-based environmental control technology that enables real-time monitoring of plant growth conditions, while automatically managing watering, lighting, and ventilation to create an optimal growth environment.

Targeting newlyweds, single households, and plant lovers, Watering Garden features a space-efficient design that blends naturally into any home environment.

ALLUONE participates annually in the KINTEX exhibitions, showcasing the latest smart garden technologies and designs, and plans to expand its product lineup with the goal of entering the global market.

The launch of this new product carries significant meaning as it embodies the concept of a "smart life in harmony with nature, even in the heart of the city." Through continuous innovation and eco-friendly solutions, ALLUONE is setting a new standard in the smart garden industry.

SOURCE ALLUONE