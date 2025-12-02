"Sustainable Green Technology Enters the Home" -- ALLUONE's Smart Garden Pioneers Eco-Friendly Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLUONE Co., Ltd., an innovative company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and supply of IoT-based smart gardens, has introduced "Watering Garden," an eco-friendly solution that enables the creation of a sustainable green ecosystem right inside the home through advanced IoT technology.

Watering Garden features an automatic control system that efficiently manages water and energy usage, minimizing unnecessary resource consumption. Equipped with environmental sensors that maintain optimal growth conditions, the system maximizes plant health and vitality with minimal resources.

Through this innovation, ALLUONE presents not just another home appliance, but a model of "sustainable technology," opening new possibilities in the eco-friendly smart home market. The company also plans to continue developing products that integrate diverse green technologies while pursuing expansion into the global market.

An ALLUONE representative stated, "A smart garden is no longer just a plant care device—it represents a sustainable lifestyle where technology and the environment coexist in harmony. As a leading company in the smart garden industry, ALLUONE will continue to drive green tech innovation."

