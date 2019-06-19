Allwell from Superior HealthPlan Earns National Award from Pharmacy Quality Alliance

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A longstanding commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare helped Allwell from Superior HealthPlan earn one of just 18 quality achievement awards from Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). The awards are based on medication quality measures according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Star Ratings.

"For years, quality has been among the top priorities for our health plan, which is why we're proud to receive this award from the highly respected Pharmacy Quality Alliance," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "We work hard every day to offer the best possible healthcare to our members because we know that good healthcare leads to healthier, happier people and communities."

Allwell from Superior HealthPlan was one of just six plans to earn the PQA Quality Improvement Award for its Allwell Dual Medicare (HMO SNP) product. These awards are given to plans with the most significant combined increase in star ratings from 2018 to 2019, and are based on measures including medication adherence for diabetes, cholesterol or hypertension.

"Earning an award like this takes a strong partnership between Superior employees and high-quality providers and pharmacists across the state," said Harmon. "We are proud to be recognized by PQA, and will continue our efforts to deliver quality healthcare and support to every individual we serve."

To learn about these awards, visit https://www.pqaalliance.org/2019-pqa-quality-awards. More information about Allwell from Superior HealthPlan can be found at https://allwell.superiorhealthplan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,800 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

Allwell is contracted with Medicare for HMO and HMO SNP plans, and with some state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Allwell depends on contract renewal.

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

