Texas-based Superior HealthPlan Releases Annual Community Investment Report

Superior partnered with 629 organizations and contributed nearly $1 million in funding to Texas-based community organizations in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today released its annual community investment report, showcasing a commitment to supporting the health of individuals and families across the state. In 2023, Superior partnered with more than 400 community-based organizations and school districts, participated in 840 events, and contributed nearly $950,000 in grants, sponsorships, and employee donations to further Superior's mission of transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time.

"For 25 years, Superior has prioritized finding ways to support Texas communities and 2023 was no different," said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "By working closely with our partners, we have provided funding for innovative programs to help Texans address critical health challenges."

In 2023, Superior funded programs that go beyond traditional healthcare needs and target Non-medical Drivers of Health to improve access to personal care items, food, and mental health resources through the following initiatives:

Hygiene Closets. Since 2020, Superior has provided nearly $550,000 to launch and support community hygiene closets, stocked with personal protective equipment, toiletries, laundry baskets and detergents. In 2023, Superior donated $134,000 to support 22 closets in Texas .

These partnerships helped improve the health and well-being of individuals throughout Texas while allowing Superior to support and build meaningful relationships within dozens of communities.

To learn more about Superior's investment in Texas communities and other ways the company gives back, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

