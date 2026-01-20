Allworth Financial Acquires Grunden Financial Advisory, Expanding Its Footprint in North Texas

The Denton, Texas-based firm brings multigenerational client relationships, deep local roots, and three partner advisors to Allworth's growing Texas presence

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allworth Financial, an award-winning, full-service national RIA, today announced the acquisition of Grunden Financial Advisory, Inc., a Denton, Texas–based wealth management firm overseeing $500 million in assets under management (AUM). The deal supports Allworth's disciplined expansion in Texas and underscores its commitment to building a scaled, national advisory platform through high-quality partnerships that share its long-term commitment to clients, advisors, and employees. With offices in Denton and Addison, Allworth continues to deepen its presence in North Texas as a strategic growth hub and part of a broader Texas expansion across key metropolitan areas, including Houston.

Founded 25 years ago, Grunden Financial Advisory has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, relationship-driven financial planning to multigenerational families throughout North Texas. The firm's six-person team, including three partner advisors Ricky Grunden, Sr., Dave Ragan, and Susy Thomas, will continue in their existing roles while gaining expanded support from Allworth's centralized operations, compliance, and technology teams.

"Grunden Financial has built deep, trusted relationships with clients across generations, and their client-first philosophy aligns seamlessly with our culture," said John Bunch, Chief Executive Officer of Allworth Financial. "This partnership reflects our commitment to thoughtful growth that supports advisors, preserves what makes their firms special, and expands capabilities in ways that ultimately benefit clients. We're excited to welcome the Grunden team and their clients to Allworth."

Clients of Grunden Financial will gain access to Allworth's national platform, including enhanced financial planning resources, advanced tax and estate planning capabilities, a broader suite of investment solutions, and dedicated client service and digital tools while continuing to work with the advisors they know and trust.

"After exploring relationships with more than ten different firms, Allworth stood out immediately," said Ricky Grunden, Sr., Founder, CEO and Partner Advisor at Grunden Financial Advisory. "They genuinely care about our employees and our clients. As a long-term steward of this firm, it was important to choose a partner that shares our responsibility to protect what we've built and support its continued growth."

Dave Ragan, President and Partner Advisor, added, "Our clients trust us with decisions that span generations, which made honoring our relationships and approach essential in this decision. Allworth provides the scale and stability to serve families at every stage without changing who we are or how we work with them."

Susy Thomas, Vice President and Partner Advisor, emphasized cultural alignment: "From our first meeting, there was an immediate connection. Allworth brings the resources and innovation of a national firm while preserving the personal, relationship-driven approach that defines who we are. That balance is essential for our team and clients."

Grunden was represented by Hue Partners, an M&A advisory firm.

Advisors and firms seeking to join Allworth's national platform can find partnership details at allworthfinancial.com/partnerwithus.

About Allworth Financial

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Folsom, California, Allworth Financial is a national, full-service registered investment advisory firm with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and administration. Serving clients in all 50 states through more than 40 offices nationwide, Allworth delivers integrated financial planning services, including investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, insurance, and 401(k) management. Backed by Lightyear Capital and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, the firm has completed 45 acquisitions since 2018. Consistently recognized as a top 20 RIA by Barron's, Allworth delivers personalized financial guidance, supported by experienced professionals and an industry-leading platform, to help clients plan wisely and enjoy life. For more information, visit: AllworthFinancial.com

SOURCE Allworth Financial