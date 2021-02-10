Allworth Founders Scott Hanson & Pat McClain Named to InvestmentNews' 2021 Icons and Innovators List

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Allworth Financial Co-founders Scott Hanson and Pat McClain as 2021 Icons and Innovators honorees. Hanson and McClain were chosen from several hundred nominations to make the list of ten Innovators and one Icon, Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest.

Each of the advisers and executives who made the fifth annual InvestmentNews Icons and Innovators list were chosen from a rigorous selection process designed to identify individuals who contributed profoundly and consistently to the advancement of the financial advice profession and for conceiving new ideas and tools that have propelled the industry forward.

"The eleven individuals recognized as this year's Icons & Innovators have led significant changes that are transforming the financial advice industry," said George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer of InvestmentNews. "We hope their stories will inspire others to bring forward the next big ideas."

Both Hanson and McClain will officially receive their awards at the InvestmentNews 2021 Innovation Summit and Awards Dinner on Nov. 16th in New York City. The half-day Summit will include panel discussions, TED-style talks, and one-on-one interviews followed by an awards dinner gathering the industry's biggest names and brightest minds.

InvestmentNews also recognized thirteen firms as finalists for its Innovation Awards.

You can learn more about Scott Hanson, Pat McClain, and Allworth Financial, here, or for more information about 2021's Innovation Summit, please go to https://iconsandinnovators.com/.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With $10 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

