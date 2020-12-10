Ally and NASCAR's Alex Bowman race to help animals in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With NASCAR's Alex Bowman named the new driver of the Ally sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, Ally and Bowman are kicking off their relationship by making a difference for a cause close to Bowman's heart. Bowman, who in 2021 will take Ally's NASCAR torch from Jimmie Johnson, is a dedicated advocate for animal rescue. Today, Ally, Bowman and the Humane Society of Charlotte are teaming up to 'Do It Right' by making sure rescued animals can get the care they need to survive and find safe homes.

Ally donating $75,000 to further the work of the Humane Society of Charlotte to kick off relationship with Alex Bowman Tweet this Donna Stucker, vice president of Philanthropy, Humane Society of Charlotte, and Alex Bowman, new driver of the Ally sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, visit with one of the animals who will be assisted by a $75,000 donation from Ally that will help rescued animals can get the care they need to survive and find safe homes.

Ally is donating $75,000 to further the important work of the Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC). Bowman resides in the Charlotte area where Ally and NASCAR also have major presences. HSC expects to transfer more than 600 animals into their shelter in the next two months, and Ally's donation will empower HSC to take in more animals from local transport partners, including animals with special medical or behavioral needs.

"My dog Roscoe is a rescue that I adopted in 2013 and he has been with me ever since," said Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. "Anything to do with animals hits home for me, no matter what it is. Being at the Humane Society of Charlotte last week was really eye opening when it came to everything they do to help animals in our community. Having a partner like Ally that supports local charities, foundations, businesses, and even more is amazing. Ally's donation will truly help the Humane Society of Charlotte and help save animals in Charlotte and the surrounding communities."

The typical length of stay for healthy animals at HSC is 10-14 days at an average cost of $150 per day. Animals needing additional medical attention may require treatment such as specialized surgery that far exceeds the average cost. These treatments, especially in frequent repetition, create financial strain on organizations like HSC and can prevent other rescues from being able to take in animals with expensive medical conditions. Ally's donation will lessen that financial strain and enable HSC to take in animals with pre-existing medical conditions that result in costly needs, including neurological conditions, dental issues, skin diseases and more.

"As a fellow dog lover with a pack of three rescue pups at home, I was thrilled to learn that Alex shares my passion for animal welfare," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial. "Our donation kicks off our relationship with Alex by being strong advocates for improving the wellbeing of all of our loved ones, including pets."

"We are thrilled to be working with Alex and Ally Financial," says Donna Stucker, vice president of philanthropy, Humane Society of Charlotte. "This generous gift will go a long way in helping us care for animals in need."

Despite adoptions having increased over the past few months, the pandemic has added more stress on HSC's resources. Running the shelter and keeping costs low at the clinic is always challenging, and donations help HSC continue to provide the best care possible for dogs and cats in need. Click here to learn more about donating to or adopting from HSC.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $185.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

About the Humane Society of Charlotte

The Humane Society of Charlotte is a community resource committed to delivering effective, innovative services that strengthen the human-animal bond and improve the lives of companion animals and the people who care about them. The Humane Society of Charlotte follows a no-kill philosophy, which is based on saving all animals that come to us. Our vision is for Charlotte to be a united community where animal welfare is valued and demonstrated through educated and collaborative efforts leading to positive outcomes for people and animals.

