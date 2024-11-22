Ally Bank's Customer Care Specialists are Allies for Customers on Banksgiving and Every Day

Bank surprises unsuspecting customers by asking about their financial challenges and then offering help to overcome them

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To truly give thanks to our customers this year, Ally Bank, Member FDIC, brought back "Banksgiving," a celebration of the thanks we have for our customers, delivered by one of our most important assets – our customer care specialists.

During a single day in early November, Ally customer care specialists turned the typical end-of-call survey into what might be the best call these customers have had by asking them about their financial challenges and then offering help to overcome them this holiday season.

There were various requests, like help with paying for a family vacation, a son's swim lessons, first and last month's rent for a new apartment and Thanksgiving dinner.

"Doing right by our customers is in our DNA, and our customer care specialists are the center of that focus," said Michael Rhodes, chief executive officer at Ally. "They're fiercely passionate about connecting with every customer on a personal level, and Banksgiving serves as an extension of the utmost appreciation, empathy and care that our associates live out every day."

Banksgiving, launched by Ally six years ago, originated with an organic, heartfelt exchange when an Ally customer care specialist asked a customer the question that ends each call: 'Is there anything else I can do for you?"

"We had such a great response to our previous Banksgiving celebrations that we brought it back this holiday season with a fresh take on customer service surveys," said Andrea Brimmer, chief Marketing and Public Relations officer at Ally. "Banksgiving truly highlights the genuine care and dedication we have for everyone we serve, emphasizing the strong sense of allyship between our reps and customers."

Videos commemorating the heartfelt conversations will appear on Ally's TikTok, Instagram and linear and connected TV throughout the holiday season to further highlight how associates helped customers far beyond their banking needs.

To learn more about how Ally celebrated its customers this holiday season, watch the latest Banksgiving video.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

