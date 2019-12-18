Ally Financial Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Dial 844-754-6314 (or +1-574-990-9903 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 9285646.

The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on January 22, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on January 22, 2020, until January 29, 2020. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 9285646 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.





Contacts:

Andrea Puchalsky

Ally Communications (Media)

313-656-3798

andrea.puchalsky@ally.com



Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

daniel.eller@ally.com

SOURCE Ally Financial

