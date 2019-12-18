Ally Financial Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Dec 18, 2019, 10:00 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).
Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Information: Dial 844-754-6314 (or +1-574-990-9903 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 9285646.
The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).
The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on January 22, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.
Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on January 22, 2020, until January 29, 2020. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 9285646 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.
Contacts:
Andrea Puchalsky
Ally Communications (Media)
313-656-3798
andrea.puchalsky@ally.com
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com
SOURCE Ally Financial
Share this article