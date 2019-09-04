Ally Financial Schedules Release of Third Quarter Financial Results
Sep 04, 2019, 10:00 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its third quarter financial results for Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).
Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 1228389.
The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).
The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on October 16, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.
Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 16, 2019, until October 23, 2019. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 1228389 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.
Contacts:
Andrea Puchalsky
Ally Communications (Media)
313-656-3798
andrea.puchalsky@ally.com
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com
SOURCE Ally Financial
