Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download

To help consumers cover the bases with everything they need to understand about the mortgage application process, Ally is introducing the new baseball-themed edition of The Mortgage Playbook. The Mortgage Playbook is a free resource that uses a baseball theme and familiar sports jargon to clearly outline the information consumers need to know when applying for a home mortgage.

For the first time, Ally will also make The Mortgage Playbook available as a free audio download from the iTunes Store and Google Play – perfect listening as you're headed to the park. The Mortgage Playbook is narrated by popular TV and radio personality, Cam "Buzz" Brainard, former host of This Week in Baseball (TWiB).

"Data shows the majority of U.S. consumers have a lot of questions when it comes to the home ownership and the mortgage application process," said Diane Morais, president, Consumer and Commercial Banking Products. "We get it – applying for a mortgage can sometimes seem like 'inside baseball.' With The Mortgage Playbook, Ally wants to serve as a trusted teammate to help consumers understand topics such as how to calculate how much home they can afford, the differences between fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgages, and other important mortgage topics."

The Mortgage Playbook was developed by Ally Bank's Home Team(SM) of loan experts and provides tips such as how to improve your financial fitness prior to applying, how to evaluate rate and points options, and how mortgage rates are determined, among other advice.

You can download a free copy of The Mortgage Playbook at https://www.ally.com/playbook. The free audio version of the Playbook is available here.

