Ally Latinx Continues Rapid South America Expansion

Ally Latinx, a collaborative regional platform for delivering international legal services, has expanded its footprint in South America with the addition of market leaders PPO Abogados (Bolivia), Robalino (Ecuador), and Altra Legal (Paraguay). Ally Latinx is a special initiative sponsored by the Chambers-rated global legal network, Ally Law.

Ally Law Ally Latinx

Ally Latinx Director Juan Pablo M. Cardinal, a founding partner in Buenos Aires, Argentina member firm Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer said "We are excited to add these prominent firms with proven credentials in our key business sectors. They join our expanding initiative that now includes 12 firms in 11 countries."

PPO Abogados (PPO) is a leading law firm and an undisputed leader in the provision of specialist legal services in Bolivia. The firm is the largest in both headcount and geographical presence (five offices). PPO stands out for its second-to-none expertise in corporate and commercial advice, foreign investment and complex cross-border transactions. It is also distinguished for its prowess in resolving high-stakes, multifaceted disputes.

Carlos Pinto, PPO's managing partner, said: "We are dedicated to providing exceptional service, sophisticated advice and creative, practical solutions. Joining Ally Law's worldwide network and participating in the Latinx initiative is consistent with our strategy of pursuing excellence at every level."

Also joining is Ecuadorian powerhouse Robalino®, which for over a decade is serving the Ecuadorian market. Robalino, leading legal services and consulting firm, has over 90 lawyers and 75 consultants in five offices located in the most important cities in the country. Its corporate group has established itself among the top arbitration, dispute resolution, energy, oil, mining, M&A, aviation and antitrust practices in Ecuador, thanks to its strong track-record in major cases and transactions, both domestic and multi-jurisdictional, among other practice areas and industries.

Said managing partner and renowned international arbitrator Javier Robalino, "Ally Law shares in our values and exceptional client service standards. It was a natural extension to become part of this group that strengthens our platform to serve national and international clients at the highest levels."

Altra Legal, one of Paraguay's most progressive international firms, is known for its corporate and banking expertise, addressing Fintech, e-commerce, and other technology-driven developments. In addition, Altra Legal is the only Paraguayan law firm with an international dispute resolution practice. It has attained ISO 9001 certificate, an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system.

Managing partner and founder José Antonio Moreno Rodríguez commented "We are excited to become part of the innovative Ally Latinx initiative. The culture of the members closely mirrors our own and we share the belief that the group's unique structure is better for quality and service than financially integrated single brand firms".

Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in the Denver, Colorado firm Moye

White said, "Our member firms and their clients continue to see commercial, infrastructure, and

international trade opportunities throughout Latin America. As an organization, our primary goal

is to help clients identify potential collaborations, negotiate forward-thinking deals and achieve

their business objectives. Ally Latinx further enhances our ability to meet these needs."

Earlier this year, Ally Latinx announced new members Arteaga Gorziglia (Chile), Cuberos Cortés Gutiérrez (Colombia) and Santiváñez Abogados (Peru). With the latest additions, Ally Latinx now spans ten South American countries and Mexico, with more than 500 lawyers in total.

Ally Law, a Chambers-ranked global network, has 75 members and more than 3000 lawyers in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Mid-East. An invitation-only organization for 30+ years, Ally Law maintains the quality and reliability of its member firms through rigorous vetting processes and ongoing monitoring of client satisfaction.

