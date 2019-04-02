Ally Law, a Global Legal Network, Earns Top Rankings in Chambers and Partners' 2019 Publications

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70 member firms and 2800 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has earned Band 1 rankings in the 2019 editions of Chambers Global (Leading Law Firm Networks, Global-Wide) and Chambers Latin America (Global Law Firm Networks).

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "As we approach the 30th anniversary of the founding of our network, we are honored to be included among the world's leading providers of legal services. In addition to the rankings for our network, 18 of our member firms are also listed by Chambers in key jurisdictions around the world. Collectively, these rankings reflect the continued growth of our organization and are a testament to our commitment to providing responsive, coordinated legal counsel and solutions."

Added Wendy Horn, Executive Director of Ally Law, "We are deeply honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners. Corporations, business owners, investors and high-net worth individuals need coordinated, cost-effective legal counsel wherever they have financial interests, operations or commercial relationships. To this end, each Ally Law member firm undergoes a stringent vetting process, conducts ongoing client satisfaction reviews and delivers top-quality counsel. Together, we can help clients respond to virtually any business challenge and take full advantage of emerging opportunities worldwide."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include more than 2800 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

