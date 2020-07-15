Ally Law, a Global Legal Network, Launches Young Leaders Development Program

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70 member firms and nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural Young Leaders Development Program. Led by international speaker, coach, strategist and author Stephanie Wachman, the program is designed to strengthen relationships between the next generation of Ally Law leaders and delegates, and Ally Law member firms and clients, to develop the mutual trust required to do business in the COVID-19 era.

The four-month Young Leaders Development Program includes a series of live, online, interactive workshops, Q&A sessions and one-on-coaching delivered by Ms. Wachman. The inaugural class includes lawyers nominated from 22 Ally Law member firms located in Asia, Europe, and North and South America.

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "In 2020, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Ally Law. Although this is an important milestone, our focus is on the future. The Young Leaders Development Program is one of the many ways in which we are taking steps to ensure that we — and our clients — will continue to thrive: tomorrow, for the next 30 years, and beyond."

Added Wendy Horn, Executive Director of Ally Law, "If the current global health and economic crises have taught us anything, it is that positive relationships are the foundation of business success. This leadership program will help our participants build authentic, rewarding networks with their peers and clients."

The following 23 member lawyers are participating in the program:

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Stephanie Wachman, CEO and founder of Symetree Strategies is an international speaker, author, Fortune 500 executive coach and strategist who works with organizations and firms to create more efficient work environments through her coaching, training and consulting services. She is a recognized voice and thought leader in the areas of business development, firm strategy, productivity and stress management.

