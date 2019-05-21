Ally Law Admits Newest European Member in Hungary

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70-member firms and approximately 2800 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce its newest member KCG Partners Law Firm, based in Budapest, Hungary.

This full-service, 14-lawyer firm has exceptional knowledge in the areas of corporate law, M&A, projects and construction, energy, real estate including industrial development, tax, employment, ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) litigation, privacy and forensics, global mobilization, estate planning and capital markets.

KCG Partners

"We are delighted to welcome KCG Partners to Ally Law," comments Ally President, Bjorn Welinder. "The firm's deep ties locally and throughout Europe, combined with their outstanding reputation, will considerably enhance our capabilities in this region."

Founded in 2014 by four partners who had practiced together previously at several firms, KCG Partners serves both local and international clients. Their lawyers are business-minded, with sector-specific expertise that allows them to provide practical and innovative solutions to clients.

KCG Partners' Founding Partner, Levente Csengery, comments, "We are excited to become part of this well-regarded group of law firms. Ally Law's member firms' high standards for experience, commitment and professionalism mirror our values. We look forward to serving clients at the highest levels around the world."

KCG Partners is consistently ranked in industry guides, including in Chambers for Employment and Real Estate, and in Legal 500 in the areas of Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Dispute Resolution, Employment; Projects and Energy; Real Estate and Construction; and Tax. The firm is also prominent on Mondaq.

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include more than 2800 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

