Ally Law Admits Prominent New Member in Indonesia

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce its newest member, Nusantara Legal Partnership (NLP), based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Said Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in Moye White (Denver), "We are delighted to welcome our new Indonesian member. NLP upholds the highest standards in excellence and notably reinforces our presence in the Asia Pacific region, allowing us to better serve our clients."

Nusantara Legal Partners

Established in 2018, the dynamic 7-lawyer firm offers services across the legal sectors, including the following core practices: corporate and commercial law; mergers & acquisitions; foreign direct investment; employment; banking, finance & fintech; and technology, media & telecommunication. They also regularly advise diverse clientele from various business sectors such as pharmaceutical, insurance, capital market, as well as litigation & dispute resolutions. NLP existing clients includes, major technology companies, multinational corporations, and up and coming start-ups with global operations.

NLP founder Marshall Situmorang, says, "We are excited to be joining such a prestigious worldwide network. Ally Law's member firms' high standards for experience, commitment and professionalism mirror our values. We look forward to serving clients at the highest levels around the world."

In addition to providing excellent legal advisory, NLP develops thought leadership through its active presence on Mondaq, a syndication platform that publishes content from professional advisers worldwide. Marshall Situmorang is in the top 20 percent of all Indonesian legal sources that publish on this platform.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 2 global law firm network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value. Our 72 firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

