Ally Law Announces 2024-2025 Leadership Team, Including New Treasurer and Two New Board Members

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prestigious global network with 80 law firm members in 50 countries, is proud to announce its 2024–2025 Executive Board, elected by members on May 7 and 8, 2024.

Ally Law's new Treasurer is James Turner (McVeah Fleming; Auckland, New Zealand), a skilled lawyer with a focus on helping businesses and individuals resolve disputes and navigate their legal obligations. Prior to taking on his new responsibilities, Mr. Turner served for several years as a member of the Ally Law board.

New members of the Ally Law board include two directors: Gina Tresidder (Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia), a corporate and commercial lawyer with an emphasis on privacy, data protection, information technology and intellectual property; and Shane Coblin (Kornfeld; Vancouver, Canada), an experienced litigator whose practice is focused on construction, real estate and commercial disputes.

These new leaders will serve with a team that includes Ally Law's 2023–2025 President, Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan. A corporate lawyer with experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, projects and infrastructure, Mr. Vaidyanathan is co-founder and co-managing partner of India-based BTG Advaya. He also co-chairs the Asia Pacific Regional Forum of the International Bar Association and is the former General Counsel of the Mumbai International Airport.

Other Ally Law officers include First Vice President Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners); Milan, Italy) and Secretary Juan Pablo Cardinal (Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer; Buenos Aires, Argentina). Sangiovanni is well-known for her distinguished practice in new technologies, life sciences, renewable energies, software and innovative financial services. Cardinal, a telecoms, media and technology (TMT) specialist, is leader of Ally's Latinx initiative and a founder of Richards, Cardinal, a Chambers-rated firm.

Returning to the board of directors are:

Said Mr. Vaidyanathan, "It is a great honor to continue to serve the membership of Ally Law as our organization's President. I am particularly pleased to be working with such a strong executive team and board, whose commitment to our network and our clients is unparalleled."

