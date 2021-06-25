Ally Law Launches New Legal Services Platform Focused on Latin America

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global network, is pleased to announce AllyLatinx, a collaborative regional platform for delivering international services in eight countries and 11 dynamic cities across the Americas. This project unites more than 250 top-tier lawyers and nine member firms that are, individually and collectively, highly ranked by Chambers, Legal 500 and IFLR. An invitation-only organization, Ally Law maintains the quality and reliability of its member firms through rigorous vetting processes and ongoing monitoring of client satisfaction.

Ally Law Director Juan Pablo M. Cardinal, a founding partner in Buenos Aires, Argentina member firm Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer, commented, "In the last year, we have added several dynamic new firms in the region, with proven credentials in our key business sectors. The AllyLatinx initiative is an exciting next step. Our alternative model offers high service standards and competitive pricing with firms bound by common quality standards and a similar business culture, rather than merger."

AllyLatinx has launched with nine member firms in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Information about the participating firms is available through a new online resource (https://allylatinx.com) that provides legal news, regional member firm credentials, and information on practice areas and industries of focus for the region.

Added Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in Denver, Colorado member firm Moye White, "Our member firms and their clients continue to see commercial, infrastructure, and international trade opportunities throughout Latin America. As an organization, our primary goal is to help clients identify potential collaborations, negotiate forward-thinking deals and achieve their business objectives. AllyLatinx further enhances our ability to meet these needs."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers-ranked Global Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

+1.612.770.6046

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Law