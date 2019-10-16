Ally Law Welcomes New Members in Argentina and Utah

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes approximately 2800 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce two new members: Richards, Cardinal, Tutzer, Zabala & Zaefferer (Richards Cardinal), based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Fabian VanCott, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Founded in 2001, Richards Cardinal is one of the fastest growing law firms in Argentina. More than 50 professionals serve the firm's multinational and domestic clients in a wide range of industries, including agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, healthcare and technology.

Richards Cardinal partner and co-founder Juan Pablo M. Cardinal, comments, "We share in the group's collective goal of providing responsive, high quality legal advice throughout the world. We are pleased we can fill this role in Argentina, a cornerstone of the South American market."

Richards Cardinal provides a broad range of services relating to business law, including: M&A; corporate; foreign investments; private equity and venture capital; tax; labor; information technology and intellectual property; litigation; arbitration; debt restructuring; and environmental. Richards Cardinal is Chambers ranked in the areas of Corporate M&A, TMT and Bankruptcy.

Fabian VanCott is a full-service, 70-lawyer firm with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada. Formed from the 2015 union of Fabian Clendenin and Van Cott, Bagley, Cornwall & McCarthy, the firm is built on more than 200 combined years of foundational knowledge.

Fabian VanCott Employment Litigation Partner and Executive Committee member, Joan Andrews, says, "Ally Law shares in our values and exceptional client service standards. It was a natural extension to become part of this group that strengthens our platform to serve national and international clients at the highest levels."

Fabian VanCott represents many of the largest organizations in the Intermountain West at the forefront of their industries. The firm provides business and litigation counsel in more than a dozen areas of practice, including corporate, tax, employee benefits, commercial litigation, intellectual property, energy, environmental, education, real estate, government and white-collar crime. They are Chambers ranked in Environmental and ERISA.

