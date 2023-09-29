Ally Law Welcomes Newest Member Firm, Fafinski Mark & Johnson of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in nearly 50 countries, is pleased to announce its newest member, prominent Minnesota law firm Fafinski Mark & Johnson (FMJ). With a full-service team that blends the resources and experience of a large law firm with the agility and customer-service focus of a smaller firm, FMJ provides sophisticated and accessible legal guidance at a lower cost and compelling value.

Said Ally Law President Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan, co-founder and managing partner of India-based law firm, BTG Advaya, "We are thrilled to welcome FMJ and its accomplished lawyers to Ally Law. From its offices in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, FMJ offers a strong record of quality service and counsel to US and multinational clients of all sizes. The team is a great fit for Ally Law and will help our network serve clients even more effectively."

Notes FMJ Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder Heidi A. Carpenter, "As an integrated, team-based law firm, we offer world-class, cross-disciplinary representation that prides itself on building meaningful, long term relationships with clients by being responsive, pragmatic, and results driven- strengths that are also found across Ally Law's global network. We are honored to be a member of Ally Law and look forward to working with our new colleagues and their clients."

Listed in The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Super Lawyers, Minnesota Monthly Magazine, Minnesota Lawyer Magazine and more, FMJ advises major corporations, mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. In particular, the firm has struck a chord with individuals and publicly and privately held businesses seeking an alternative to the "Big Law" experience. FMJ tailors its service to each client's needs, whether representing a Fortune 500 company, a small business, a start-up or an entrepreneur.

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leader), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 80 member firms are located in nearly 50 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

