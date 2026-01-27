Ally Law Welcomes Newest Member Firm, UAE-Based ADG Legal

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in 60 countries has appointed ADG Legal, one of UAE's largest firm, as Ally Law's exclusive member in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Headquartered in Dubai with offices in Abu Dhabi and Alexandria, Egypt, ADG Legal has around 100 members, including 70 fee earners. Managing Partner Mohammed Al Dahbashi founded the firm in 2015.

ADG Legal

As a reflection of the firm's commitment to excellence and superior client outcomes, ADG Legal has been recognized by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 for expertise in commercial contracts and dispute resolution. It was also recently named Corporate Law Firm of the Year – Dubai in Prestige Lawyers 2025 and Legal Era Middle-East named them Litigation and Dispute Resolution Law Firm of the Year 2025.

Said Ally Law President Paola Sangiovanni, a partner in the network's Italian member firm, Gitti and Partners, "The United Arab Emirates is a vital hub for international business and investment, with Dubai serving as a key financial and trading center for the region. ADG Legal's exceptional team and comprehensive service offerings make them an ideal addition to the Ally Law network. We are pleased to welcome ADG Legal and look forward to strengthening the services we provide to clients in the UAE and worldwide."

Added Mohammed Al Dahbashi, "We are pleased to join this top-tier, internationally recognized network. Ally Law's member firms offer a tremendous resource for all of our clients, whether domestic companies seeking opportunities abroad or multinational businesses with operations and investments in the UAE. This partnership enhances our ability to provide our clients with seamless legal services across multiple jurisdictions."

ADG Legal provides corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, employment law, real estate, construction and infrastructure, tax, private equity, finance, restructuring and insolvency, insurance, tax, financial crime and investigations, anti-money laundering and compliance, criminal law, shipping, oil and gas, private notary and private client matters.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a 2026 Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

