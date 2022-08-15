Ally Law Welcomes Top-Ranked Costa Rica Law Firm to Its Global Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce its newest member, Oller Abogados, based in San José, Costa Rica.

Established in 2000 by Pedro Oller, Oller Abogados is one of the leading full-service law firms in Costa Rica. Recognized year over year by Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, IFLR, Latin Lawyer, and other premier ratings agencies, the firm provides effective representation to business owners, investors and other stakeholders across Costa Rica, Central America and worldwide.

Said Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in Denver-based law firm Moye White, "We are thrilled to welcome our new Costa Rica member firm, Oller Abogados, to our network. Highly regarded by clients and peers throughout Costa Rica and beyond, Pedro Oller as well as the firm's experienced partners and associates will contribute greatly to our presence in Latin America and help us better serve our member firms' domestic and multinational clients across the region."

In addition to providing full-spectrum counsel in antitrust, business formations, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity investments, intellectual property, project finance, corporate and regulatory compliance, reorganizations and restructurings, labor and employment, real estate and taxation, among other core areas of law, the firm has distinguished litigation and alternative-dispute resolution practices.

Founder Pedro Oller noted, "It is our great pleasure to join Ally Law. We have been highly impressed by the caliber and quality of its member firms worldwide and are committed to providing equally high levels of client service and counsel. As the global economy continues to become increasingly interconnected, we believe that we can play a key role in helping owners and investors identify and pursue opportunities in Costa Rica, throughout Central and South America, and worldwide."

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Leading Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our nearly 75 firms include approximately 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

