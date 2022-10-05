Ally Law Welcomes Top-Ranked Panama Law Firm to Its Global Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce its newest member, Delvalle, Escalona, Levy & Corró (DELCO), based in Panama City, Panama.

Founded in 2019 by four lawyers with significant experience in private legal practice and the financial sector, DELCO has quickly become a go-to firm for clients across Central America, the Caribbean and beyond. Recognized by IFLR, Latin Lawyer and Leaders League, more than half of the firm's lawyers are individually ranked in Panama by The Legal 500.

Delco Law

Said Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in Denver-based law firm Moye White, "The leadership and delegates of Ally Law are thrilled to welcome our new Panama member firm, DELCO, to our network. The founding partners and lawyers of DELCO exemplify the values that make Ally Law a key resource to business and individual clients around the world: a commitment to legal excellence, top-quality client service, and industry-leading innovation. As our network's presence in Latin America continues to grow, DELCO will enable us to better serve our member firms' domestic and multinational clients across the region."

DELCO represents clients in the full range of corporate, regulatory and dispute-resolution matters. The firm's core practice areas include aviation, banking, project finance, estate planning, litigation and arbitration, mergers and acquisitions, real estate and tax. Firm lawyers also have notable experience in business immigration and migration, intellectual property, labor and employment, maritime, and public bidding and concessions, among other areas.

Firm co-founder Ricardo Delvalle noted, "Collectively and in their home jurisdictions, Ally Law member firms are second to none. As cross-border business relationships and investments continue to grow, we are pleased to serve as a key resource for businesses and individuals with interests in Panama and throughout Central and South America, and to help our domestic clients gain access to tier-one legal services across the globe."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 2 Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leaders), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our nearly 75 firms include approximately 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

