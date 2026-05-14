Ally unveils "Life Today," putting customers at the center of where life and money collide

Original digital banking disruptor sharpens its edge in a more competitive landscape, reigniting its category-of-one position as America's most extraordinary financial ally

DETROIT, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two decades ago, Ally disrupted the industry by introducing Ally Bank as one of the first digital-only banks. Today, it's disrupting again. Ally unveiled "Life Today," a new brand platform and marketing campaign built for the intersection where money meets real life, positioning Ally as the financial partner for how people actually save, spend, and dream today.

The campaign is built on a clear insight: for today's consumers – particularly Gen Z and millennials – financial progress no longer follows a neat, linear path of school, house, marriage, and retirement. Financial journeys are built through a mix of long-term goals and everyday moments: travel and wellness, friendships and fandom, home projects and new experiences.

The "Life Today" positioning is designed to meet today's banking realities, with a brand platform, refreshed identity system and wittier tone that makes Ally feel more modern, differentiated and relevant across consumers' financial decisions, big and small, reflecting how people live with money every day.

"'Life Today' highlights Ally as the financial partner in those real, day-to-day moments. Whether it's navigating the immediate needs of today, planning for tomorrow, or dreaming about someday, Ally is there as the financial ally that understands money is never just about numbers—it's about the moments, relationships, and freedom that make life meaningful," said Andrea Brimmer, Ally's Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer. "Ally is entering a new chapter: one that honors our legacy as the original digital disruptor while evolving to meet a younger, digitally native consumer exactly where life connects with money today. This is not a departure. We're reigniting our soul, sharpening our edge, and signaling that the new Ally is here."

The campaign prominently features the company's "Do It Right" ethos, which has anchored Ally's culture for over a decade. From smart savings tools to groundbreaking financial education focused on money psychology, Ally's customer centricity has led to an industry-leading track record with existing customers, highlighting a retention rate exceeding 90 percent. The company's Refer a Friend program, which rewards customers for bringing in new account holders, has become a key driver of growth—demonstrating that once people bank with Ally, they are not only loyal but actively recommend the service to others.

The platform, developed with newly appointed creative agency of record Anomaly LA, begins rolling out May 14, 2026, and will run across linear television, streaming, out-of-home advertising and social media. It targets customers whose money journey isn't just about accumulation—it's about enabling the life they want to live today while preparing for "someday" goals.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

Ally Bank, Member FDIC. For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contact:

Cristi Vazquez

Ally Communications

313-656-3817

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial