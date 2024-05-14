Ally Waste Announces Acquisition of Litterally, Expanding Footprint in Multifamily Waste Industry

GILBERT, Ariz., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste, a leading provider of premium doorstep trash and bulk-hauling waste support services to the multifamily housing industry, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Litterally, a prominent bulk trash removal specialist headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The acquisition, effective May 2nd, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Ally Waste's strategic expansion efforts.

Litterally, recognized for its exceptional service and dedication to sustainability, has built a strong reputation in multifamily bulk trash removal services and environmentally friendly waste management practices. Mark Henderson, co-founder of Litterally, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We're thrilled to join forces with Ally Waste to implement our mission on a much grander scale across the country. Our vision for sustainability aligns perfectly, and we're excited to partner with Ally to drive positive change."

The acquisition of Litterally reinforces Ally Waste's dedication to providing comprehensive waste support solutions while expanding its reach and capabilities.

"We welcome the talented team from Litterally to the Ally Waste family," said James Crawley, CEO of Ally Waste. "Their expertise and commitment to sustainability and customer service align perfectly with our values and vision for the future. Together, we will continue to redefine excellence in the multifamily waste industry while driving positive environmental impact."

For more information about Ally Waste and its services, visit https://allywaste.com/ .

About Ally Waste

Ally Waste is a premium doorstep trash and bulk-hauling waste support services provider known for its commitment to providing top-notch waste support solutions to the multifamily housing industry. With over 10 years of experience and nationwide coverage, Ally Waste is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, innovative technology, and unmatched convenience to its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Doridé Uvaldo

Email: [email protected]

Ally Waste Services

325 S Higley Rd #120

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://allywaste.com/

SOURCE Ally Waste