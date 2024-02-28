Ally Waste Expands its Portfolio with Acquisition of RK Property Services

Ally Waste

28 Feb, 2024, 09:47 ET

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste, the leader in premium doorstep trash service has further solidified its position in the multifamily waste industry with the acquisition of RK Property Services, headquartered in Utah, with operations in California, Nevada, and Utah.

Ally Waste's acquisition of RK Property Services is a strategic move to expand its waste leveling and bulk hauling offerings. Ally Waste CEO, James Crawley says, "We are so excited to partner with RK Property Services and continue their legacy of excellent service while expanding the set of waste support solutions available to our collective client communities."

With this acquisition, Ally Waste now leads the country in operating full-service trash programs for apartment communities, offering doorstep service, bulk hauling, waste leveling, and trash-outs. This comprehensive suite of services ensures that properties remain clean, residents enjoy a valuable amenity, and properties save on bulk and overage fees. Ally Waste is committed to excellence in aiding all multifamily communities in their waste management needs.

"This partnership with Ally Waste represents a significant milestone, and we are excited to embark on this journey together," says RK Property Services CEO,  Richard Kendall. "Both RK Property Services and Ally Waste share a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. I have confidence this partnership will enable us to enhance the services we offer our clients, ensuring that they continue to receive the exceptional service they have come to expect from us."

Both teams are excited about the merger and are eager to collaborate, share best practices, and streamline processes. This merger will benefit the employees of both companies and enhance the customer experience by offering a wide range of services and improved operational effectiveness.

About Ally Waste

Ally Waste is a premium doorstep trash and bulk hauling provider known for its commitment to providing top-notch waste support solutions to the multifamily housing industry. Ally Waste has over 10 years of experience and provides services nationwide. Ally Waste has earned a reputation for its exceptional service, customer-centric approach, and industry-leading technology.

