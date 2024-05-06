Ally Waste Named Preferred National Valet Trash Provider for NexMetro Communities

GILBERT, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste, a leading provider of premium doorstep trash and bulk hauling services, is proud to announce its partnership with NexMetro Communities, a leading developer specializing in luxury leased home neighborhoods. As the preferred national valet trash provider for NexMetro, Ally Waste will further enhance the resident experience across NexMetro's portfolio of Avilla Homes neighborhoods.

NexMetro Communities has been at the forefront of redefining the rental living experience since 2010, offering lifestyle-conscious consumers a unique alternative to traditional homeownership with its innovative Avilla Homes neighborhoods. By combining the comforts of residential single-family living with the flexibility and convenience of rental terms and management, NexMetro has created a niche market for consumers seeking a new home experience without the burdens of a mortgage.

Ally Waste brings over a decade of expertise in waste support solutions to the multifamily housing industry, earning a reputation for exceptional service, customer-centric approach, and industry-leading technology. With nationwide coverage and a commitment to excellence, Ally Waste is poised to support NexMetro's continued expansion and provide residents with unparalleled convenience and satisfaction.

Daniel Forrest, President of Ally Waste, expressed gratitude for the partnership: "We are very grateful for the trust and partnership of NexMetro over the past several years and look forward to continuing to grow with them as they expand their national presence. NexMetro is a pioneer and leader in the build-to-rent space, and we are thrilled to be their preferred national valet trash provider."

"Enhancing the overall living experience for our residents is a top priority," said Linda Coburn, National Vice President of Asset Management for NexMetro. "We value our long-standing partnership with Ally Waste, as it provides our residents with convenience and a sense of pride in their Avilla neighborhood."

For more information about Ally Waste and NexMetro Communities, please visit allywaste.com and nexmetro.com.

About Ally Waste:

Ally Waste is a premium doorstep trash and bulk-hauling waste support services provider known for its commitment to providing top-notch waste support solutions to the multifamily housing industry. With over 10 years of experience and nationwide coverage, Ally Waste is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, innovative technology, and unmatched convenience to its clients.

About NexMetro Communities:

NexMetro Communities is an innovative development company focused on building luxury leased home neighborhoods that serve lifestyle-conscious consumers seeking a new home experience without the burdens of a mortgage. Since 2010, NexMetro has developed Avilla Homes neighborhoods in key Sunbelt locations, offering a unique blend of residential single-family living with rental terms and management.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Doridé Uvaldo

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ally Waste