Ally Waste Services, LLC Acquires Waste Consolidators, Inc.

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste Services, LLC ("Ally Waste"), a leading premium valet trash company has completed the acquisition of Waste Consolidators, Inc. ("Waste Consolidators"), marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize multi-family housing waste support services.

"Ally Waste and Waste Consolidators have very compatible cultures with a hyper-focus on the client experience. We are excited to partner with Waste Consolidators to be able to offer an integrated set of waste support services to our clients," said James Crawley, Ally Waste CEO.

With this acquisition, Ally Waste will strengthen its service offering to provide load balancing, bulk removal and trash-out services to its national client base. These additional services will enable Ally Waste in its mission of reducing waste related costs and challenges for property management teams.

"The Waste Consolidators team is excited to partner with Ally Waste and its national reach to extend our services all across the country," says Kyle Thomas, CEO of Waste Consolidators.

Ally Waste: Ally Waste is a premium valet trash and recycling provider known for its commitment to providing top-notch waste support solutions to the multi-family housing industry. Ally Waste has more than 10 years of experience and provides services in 32 states. Ally Waste has earned a reputation for its exceptional service, customer-centric approach and industry leading technology. Follow Ally Waste on LinkedIn.

Waste Consolidators: Waste Consolidators is a leading expert in reducing waste hauling costs for multi-family housing clients. Its innovative approach aims to optimize waste hauling pickup frequency, reduce overage fees and enhance waste disposal efficiency for its clients.

