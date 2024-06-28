AllyGPO™ and IDEOlogy Health Form a Strategic Partnership to Expand Customized Medical Education

TEMPE, Ariz. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AllyGPO™, a new specialty Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) announced a partnership with IDEOlogy Health to provide multi-channel medical education to its oncology practice members.

AllyGPO aims to advance specialty GPO services through innovative technology, greater transparency, and strong collaboration and performance. AllyOncologySM, part of AllyGPO, is a future-forward GPO exclusively focused on preserving the independence and vitality of community oncology clinics. The GPO empowers its members to make strategic decisions that enhance their bottom line by offering comprehensive drug contracts, personalized service, and AllyIQ™ – members' comprehensive platform for specialty drug management, analytics, and education.

Together, we aspire to set new benchmarks in medical education that deliver real value to oncology practices Post this

IDEOlogy Health is renowned as a trusted resource providing physicians with credible, unbiased, and current information on the latest advancements in oncology. With its extensive range of educational programs, IDEOlogy Health is uniquely equipped to deliver timely updates in oncology to AllyGPO's members.

As part of the partnership, IDEOlogy Health's multi-channel, non-promotional education initiatives will enable dynamic discussions among leading oncology experts and AllyOncology provider members, fostering collaboration both in-person and virtually. Furthermore, AllyOncology members will gain access to IDEOlogy Health's patented digital Sound Bites platform, delivering timely and reliable clinical data from global experts. This collaboration underscores a commitment to advancing oncology education, complemented by IDEOlogy Health's acclaimed CME conferences.

Mike Gramling, IDEOlogy Health CEO, said, "We deeply value the dedication of community oncologists. AllyOncology's focus on community providers and the innovations they are bringing to the market aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure community oncologists stay up-to-date. Collaborating with AllyOncology, we are excited to create a tailored, accessible multi-channel medical education platform. Our goal is to equip their providers with timely data, empowering them to make informed treatment decisions that optimize patient outcomes."

"This alliance represents a commitment to leveraging our collective strengths to innovate and improve healthcare delivery through targeted educational efforts. Together, we aspire to set new benchmarks in medical education that deliver real value to oncology practices and ultimately benefit patients nationwide," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO.

About AllyGPO

AllyOncology is a member of the AllyGPO family of specialty-specific group purchasing organizations that champion community-based care. Built on the values of transparency and partnership, the GPO is guided by oncology providers and a leadership team with more than 170 years of combined specialty GPO, supply chain, and IT management experience. Members benefit from the GPO's ongoing investment in modern technology solutions and robust industry relationships. Learn more about how we are community built and community strong at www.AllyGPO.com .

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology and Hematology.

www.ideologyhealth.com.

