Allytics Expands Executive Team to Accelerate AI-Driven B2B Marketing Innovation

REDMOND, Wash., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allytics, a leading B2B marketing agency serving cloud, security, and technology companies, today announced the promotion of Jeff Wells to Vice President, reinforcing the company's investment in AI-driven marketing strategies and hyper-targeted demand programs.

Jeff Wells has been promoted to Vice President at Allytics, where he will help lead the company's continued growth in AI-driven marketing, predictive targeting, and go-to-market strategy.

"At a time when marketing roles are being reimagined in real time, Jeff's leadership has reshaped how we deliver the strong results our clients have come to expect," said Neil Sturgeon, CEO of Allytics. "Across every part of the marketing process, Jeff and his team have helped evolve how we go to market using modern tools, smarter targeting, and a relentless focus on outcomes."

As B2B buying behavior continues to evolve toward self-directed research and AI-driven discovery, organizations are under increasing pressure to identify in-market buyers, expand buying groups, and drive measurable pipeline outcomes. Allytics has responded by building an approach centered on predictive targeting, high-ROI campaigns, and data-driven execution.

Over the past several years, Wells has helped lead the company's expansion beyond traditional campaign delivery, developing a portfolio of AI-enabled solutions designed to meet these changing demands. These include Allytics Predictive Targeting (APT™), industry-enhanced campaign frameworks (IndustryEdge™), event-driven acceleration programs (EventBooster™), and the SaaS-based Allytics Marketing Platform (AMP™), which brings proven strategies and best practices to market at scale through practical, role-based offerings.

In his new role, Wells will lead the continued growth of Allytics' go-to-market strategy, focusing on expanding the company's AI-driven offerings, platform capabilities, and partner ecosystem.

Wells has played a central role in developing and operationalizing Allytics' approach to targeting and account-based marketing, helping clients improve lead quality, increase conversion rates, and drive stronger return on marketing investment.

"The way B2B companies engage buyers is fundamentally changing," said Wells. "Our focus is on helping clients move faster and smarter—using data, AI, and hyper-targeted programs to reach the right buyers at the right time. This next phase is about continuing to scale that impact."

He joins Neil Sturgeon, CEO; Dunya Riechelson, President; and Robert Doi, Vice President. This leadership expansion reflects Allytics' continued growth and commitment to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape.

About Allytics

Allytics is a full-service B2B marketing agency helping technology companies grow faster and connect deeper. With decades of experience supporting global leaders like Microsoft, AWS, and Google, Allytics blends strategy, creativity, and precision targeting to drive measurable results for innovative technology brands.

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SOURCE Allytics