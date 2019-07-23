ALM Appoints Jon DiGiambattista as President of Information Services

DiGiambattista previously led various data, analytics and information services businesses, having served as Head of Global Markets for big data analytics company Opera Solutions, and Managing Director for Risk and Performance Analytics with financial information services company, Fitch Solutions. In these roles, DiGiambattista developed product and services businesses for real estate, wealth management, and credit market subscription products. He has also led the creation and management of multiple global, industry-wide data sharing consortiums to fuel new product development.

"Jon has proven expertise in strategic planning, innovative product development, and business transformations," said Bill Carter, President and CEO of ALM Media. "I look forward to working with Jon to accelerate our revenue growth with new product innovation."

In the President, Information Services position, DiGiambattista will focus on continuing the growth of ALM's content and intelligence offerings, and finding new, and innovative ways to provide even more value to ALM customers.

"The wealth of data and content within the Information Services business at ALM makes this an exciting leadership role," said Jon DiGiambattista, President, Information Services at ALM Media. "These assets, combined with ALM's strong team and market presence, provide a very solid foundation for creating new and dynamic ways of serving existing clients and opening up new markets."

