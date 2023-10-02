ALM Appoints Richard Green as Chief Commercialization Officer

News provided by

ALM

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Chief Commercial Officer of Altrata Joins ALM's Executive Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Global announced today that Richard Green has joined as Chief Commercialization Officer. Green joins ALM after serving as Chief Commercial Officer of Altrata, a leading People Intelligence and Data business. He joined Altrata through the acquisition of Wealth-X where he was CEO.

"Richard's background as a commercial leader is perfect for our Legal division given the stage of our business evolution," said Bill Carter, President and CEO of ALM Global. "His experience leading intelligence and data businesses makes him a natural fit for his role as Chief Commercialization Officer at ALM."

Richard will be responsible for developing and executing the ALM Legal business's revenue strategy, including sales, marketing and pricing strategies across Marketing Services, Information Services and Events. He will serve as a critical link between ALM's business goals and continued success.

"For years ALM has been one of the most important brands in the legal space, delivering must-have, business critical products and services to legal professionals the world over," said Richard Green, Chief Commercialization Officer at ALM. "With the recent release of the new State Filings product in Law.com Radar, ALM has further cemented its place as a market leader and innovator. I've been thoroughly impressed by everyone I've met and I could see right away that this was a business primed for growth. I'm thrilled to be joining the team and excited to be a part of that."

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_.

ALM Global Contact
Patrice Coughlin
[email protected]

SOURCE ALM

Also from this source

Award-Winning Actor, Producer, & Director Bryan Cranston To Headline Legalweek 2024

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.