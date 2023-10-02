ALM Appoints Richard Green as Chief Commercialization Officer

Former Chief Commercial Officer of Altrata Joins ALM's Executive Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Global announced today that Richard Green has joined as Chief Commercialization Officer. Green joins ALM after serving as Chief Commercial Officer of Altrata, a leading People Intelligence and Data business. He joined Altrata through the acquisition of Wealth-X where he was CEO.

"Richard's background as a commercial leader is perfect for our Legal division given the stage of our business evolution," said Bill Carter, President and CEO of ALM Global. "His experience leading intelligence and data businesses makes him a natural fit for his role as Chief Commercialization Officer at ALM."

Richard will be responsible for developing and executing the ALM Legal business's revenue strategy, including sales, marketing and pricing strategies across Marketing Services, Information Services and Events. He will serve as a critical link between ALM's business goals and continued success.

"For years ALM has been one of the most important brands in the legal space, delivering must-have, business critical products and services to legal professionals the world over," said Richard Green, Chief Commercialization Officer at ALM. "With the recent release of the new State Filings product in Law.com Radar, ALM has further cemented its place as a market leader and innovator. I've been thoroughly impressed by everyone I've met and I could see right away that this was a business primed for growth. I'm thrilled to be joining the team and excited to be a part of that."

